The Tigers will use Urquidy (elbow) as a reliever if/when he's activated from the 60-day injured list. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Making his way back from June 2024 Tommy John surgery, Urquidy has allowed one run with a 4:0 K:BB over five innings covering four rehab starts. He hasn't gone more than two frames in any appearance, and the right-hander will continue to work in shorter, more frequent outings as the Tigers prep him for a relief role. Detroit has a $4 million option on Urquidy for 2026, and it could use him as a starter next year if that's picked up, but there's no room for him in the rotation now and also a lack of time to get stretched out.