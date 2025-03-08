Urquidy (elbow) signed a contract with the Tigers on Saturday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Urquidy is still recovering from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in June, so he likely won't be available to pitch for the Tigers until the second half of the season. Once healthy, he'll add depth to Detroit's starting rotation, though the team may opt to use him out of the bullpen initially while he builds up his workload.
