Urquidy (elbow) struck out three and gave up two hits and no walks over three scoreless innings Tuesday in his rehab appearance with Triple-A Toledo.

Urquidy first began his rehab assignment Aug. 3 with Single-A Lakeland, but because he's working his way back from June 2024 Tommy John surgery, the right-hander has been granted a 10-day extension beyond the standard 30-day rehab window. Though the 30-year-old is expected to get the chance to compete for a rotation spot with Detroit next spring if his $4 million team option for 2026 is picked up, Urquidy will be joining the Tigers as a reliever if he gets activated at any point in September. Through his eight rehab appearances between Lakeland and Toledo, Urquidy has posted a 4.30 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB in 14.2 innings.