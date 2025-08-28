Urquidy (elbow) struck out one batter and allowed two earned runs on two hits and one walk over two innings in his most recent rehab appearance for Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

Urquidy is expected to get the chance to compete for a rotation spot next spring if Detroit exercises his $4 million team option for 2026, but if the right-hander makes it back from the 60-day injured list this season, he'll be joining the Tigers in a relief role. Since beginning his rehab assignment Aug. 3, Urquidy -- who is working his way back from June 2024 Tommy John surgery -- has been limited to one- or two-inning appearances between stops with Toledo and Single-A Lakeland, and Sunday marked the first time that he had worked out of the bullpen. Urquidy's 30-day rehab window will come to an end next week, though the Tigers would have the option to extend his assignment another 10 days if they don't feel he's ready to join the 28-man active roster.