Double-A Erie placed Montalvo (undisclosed) on its full-season injured list Monday.

The 23-year-old right-hander had been on the 7-day IL since June 6, and he apparently didn't make enough progress in his recovery in the two months since to convince the organization that he would be ready to pitch again in 2025. Montalvo posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 34:18 K:BB in 44 innings over his 11 appearances (10 starts) for Erie before being shut down.