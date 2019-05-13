Tigers' Josh Harrison: Back from IL
Harrison (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will start at second base and hit eighth against the Astros, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
As expected, Harrison has been cleared to rejoin the Tigers ahead of Monday's series opener after completing a brief minor-league rehab stint with no issues, going 3-for-11 in a trio of games for High-A Lakeland. Prior to landing on the shelf, the veteran second baseman hit just .156/.212/.233 with one homer and two stolen bases through 22 games with the Tigers. He'll face right-hander Brad Peacock in his return to action Monday.
