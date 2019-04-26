Tigers' Josh Harrison: Bats seventh again
Harrison, who went 1-for-4 in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Red Sox, is batting .163 this season with a .467 OPS.
Despite a solid spring training, Harrison has struggled in the early going, and the cold start has gotten him bumped down to No. 7 in the order recently, with Jeimer Candelario moving up to the leadoff spot. Harrison could potentially move back up in the lineup, but the veteran is going to have to get a hot streak going first.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...