Harrison, who went 1-for-4 in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Red Sox, is batting .163 this season with a .467 OPS.

Despite a solid spring training, Harrison has struggled in the early going, and the cold start has gotten him bumped down to No. 7 in the order recently, with Jeimer Candelario moving up to the leadoff spot. Harrison could potentially move back up in the lineup, but the veteran is going to have to get a hot streak going first.