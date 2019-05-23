Tigers' Josh Harrison: Benched Thursday
Harrison is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Harrison will receive a breather after starting in every game since returning May 13 from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for three weeks. Though he's ostensibly healthy, Harrison has hit .200 while failing to draw a walk in his first eight games back in the lineup. It wouldn't be surprising if the Tigers transitioned him to a bench role on a more permanent basis if he doesn't turn things around soon.
