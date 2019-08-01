Harrison (hamstring) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Harrison has been sidelined since the end of May with a hamstring injury but is finally ready for game action. given the length of his absence, the veteran infielder will likely need to play in multiple rehab games with Toledo before being cleared to rejoin the Tigers. Prior to getting injury, Harrison was hitting just .176/.219/.265 with one home run and four steals.

