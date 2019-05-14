Harrison (shoulder) went 2-for-4 with a double in his return from the 10-day injured list Monday, an 8-1 loss to the Astros.

Making his first appearance for the Tigers since April 26, Harrison was one of the few offensive bright spots on a night Detroit posted just five hits as a team. The veteran infielder is still hitting just .170, but he should get plenty of playing time moving forward on a Detroit team that's not particularly deep up the middle.