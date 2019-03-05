Tigers' Josh Harrison: Continues torrid spring

Harrison went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Harrison is slashing .500/.636/.625 this spring, albeit in a small sample size of just eight at-bats. The strong start is encouraging nonetheless, and the 31-year-old is expected to get plenty of playing time as Detroit's everyday second baseman, making a bounceback season a possibility after a disappointing 2018 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories