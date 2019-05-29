Tigers' Josh Harrison: Dealing with partial tear
Harrison is dealing with a partial tear in his left hamstring, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Harrison landed on the injured list Tuesday with a left hamstring injury, and subsequent testing revealed a Grade 2 strain and a partial tear. Surgery is apparently an option for the veteran infielder, though it doesn't sound likely at this point. The Tigers have yet to confirm a timeline for his return, but it sounds like he could be looking at a minimum of one month on the shelf.
