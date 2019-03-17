Tigers' Josh Harrison: Has another good game

Harrison went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

Facing his former team, Harrison kept his hot spring rolling, as he's now slashing .391/.517/.478 through 23 Grapefruit League at-bats. It looks like the 31-year-old will serve as Detroit's regular leadoff hitter this season, and he could be a decent source of runs as a result.