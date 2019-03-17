Tigers' Josh Harrison: Has another good game
Harrison went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.
Facing his former team, Harrison kept his hot spring rolling, as he's now slashing .391/.517/.478 through 23 Grapefruit League at-bats. It looks like the 31-year-old will serve as Detroit's regular leadoff hitter this season, and he could be a decent source of runs as a result.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...