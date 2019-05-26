Harrison is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

He'll sit out for the second time in four games while Niko Goodrum spells him at the keystone. Harrison went 3-for-11 with a double in the first two games of the series, production that qualifies as a breakout for the veteran during what has been a brutal season. Over 142 plate appearances, Harrison is slashing just .173/.211/.263 with a career-low .090 ISO. He could be in danger of losing out on an everyday role if his pronounced struggles continue for much longer.