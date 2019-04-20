Harrison (hand) went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 loss to the White Sox.

After getting hit in the hand by a pitch during Thursday's game, there was some question whether Harrison would play Friday, but he suited up and hit his first home run of the season. The veteran infielder still has a paltry .129 average and .405 OPS, and he'll need to string together a few strong games to get back into the good graces of fantasy owners.

