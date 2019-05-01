Tigers' Josh Harrison: MRI comes back clean
An MRI on Harrison's shoulder came back negative, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Harrison landed on the injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder injury that he sustained on a dive attempt. Fortunately, Wednesday's test results confirmed the veteran infielder is simply dealing with bursitis and swelling. Harrison might receive a cortisone spot; either way he isn't expected to spend much more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf.
