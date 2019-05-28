Harrison (hamstring) remains on the lineup card for Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Harrison was reportedly heading to the injured list, but the transaction looks unlikely to be completed prior to the game. It appears that his intended replacement, Victor Reyes, simply won't be able to make it to Baltimore in time for the game, though it's possible Harrison's tests went better than expected and the Tigers have changed plans.

