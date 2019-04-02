Harrison went 0-for-4 in Monday's loss to the Yankees and is now just 1-for-15 to begin the season.

Harrison's hot bat in spring training has not carried over to the regular season, as he and the rest of Detroit's hitters have gotten off to cold starts. The Tigers have scored just seven total runs through five games, and while Harrison figures to stick as the primary leadoff hitter despite his slow start, the overall anemic state of the offense could limit his run scoring potential.