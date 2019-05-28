Tigers' Josh Harrison: Out Tuesday
Harrison (hamstring) isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Harrison had to exit Monday's matchup due to a strained left hamstring, for which he required an MRI on Tuesday, per Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press. The Tigers have yet to reveal the findings of the MRI, but the fact that Harrison required additional tests suggests that a trip to the injured list can't be ruled out at this juncture.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...