Harrison (hamstring) isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Harrison had to exit Monday's matchup due to a strained left hamstring, for which he required an MRI on Tuesday, per Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press. The Tigers have yet to reveal the findings of the MRI, but the fact that Harrison required additional tests suggests that a trip to the injured list can't be ruled out at this juncture.

