Tigers' Josh Harrison: Plummets in batting order
Harrison will start at second base and will bat seventh in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Red Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Harrison had made each of his previous 18 starts this season as the Tigers' leadoff hitter, but manager Ron Gardenhire may have decided to pull the plug on the veteran in the table-setting role. Though the Tigers are opposing a lefty (Chris Sale) in the first game of the twin bill, Harrison, a right-handed hitter, will likely remain in the bottom half of the lineup versus right-handed pitching. It's hard to quibble with the decision to move Harrison down the batting order, as the 31-year-old has turned in a brutal .122/.195/.189 slash line through his first 82 plate appearances with Detroit.
