Tigers' Josh Harrison: Pops first spring home run

Harrison went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Harrison has been having a nice spring, as he now has a 1.067 OPS through 31 at-bats, though this was his first home run in Grapefruit League action. The 31-year-old hit just eight long balls last season after collecting a career-best 16 in 2017, so power isn't a huge part of his game. However, it looks like Harrison could provide some decent value as Detroit's primary leadoff hitter this season.