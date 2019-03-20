Tigers' Josh Harrison: Pops first spring home run
Harrison went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
Harrison has been having a nice spring, as he now has a 1.067 OPS through 31 at-bats, though this was his first home run in Grapefruit League action. The 31-year-old hit just eight long balls last season after collecting a career-best 16 in 2017, so power isn't a huge part of his game. However, it looks like Harrison could provide some decent value as Detroit's primary leadoff hitter this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...