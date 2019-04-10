Harrison went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Indians.

Harrison is batting just .150 this season, but perhaps his first multi-hit performance in a Detroit uniform will get him going. The 31-year-old posted his worst batting average and on-base percentage since 2013 last season, and he was certainly hoping for a better start to the 2019 campaign after a promising spring training in which he posted a 1.055 OPS across 41 at-bats.