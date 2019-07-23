Tigers' Josh Harrison: Resumes running
Harrison (hamstring) has resumed running following a brief setback, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Harrison underwent surgery in early June which was supposed to keep him out for 6-to-8 weeks. The setback seemingly pushes him beyond the back end of that range. He'll be evaluated in about a week, at which point the Tigers will determine if he's ready for a rehab assignment.
