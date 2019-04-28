Harrison (shoulder) has been scratched from the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Harrison is battling a left shoulder contusion and has been removed from the lineup as a result. It is unclear how serious the injury is, though it may have originally occurred on a diving play on Friday. Gordon Beckham will shift over to second base to cover for Harrison while Ronny Rodriguez will enter the lineup to bat seventh and play shortstop.