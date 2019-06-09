Tigers' Josh Harrison: Shifts to 60-day IL
The Tigers transferred Harrison (hamstring) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Harrison's move to the 60-day IL comes as little surprise after he recently underwent surgery to address a nagging hamstring injury. The Tigers already expected the second baseman to require 6-to-8 weeks to heal from the procedure, so the transaction doesn't have much impact on his timeline for a return. Since Harrison's most recent shutdown due to the hamstring injury, the Tigers have been getting by with a rotation of Gordon Beckham, Ronny Rodriguez, Harold Castro and Brandon Dixon at the keystone.
