Tigers' Josh Harrison: Signs with Tigers
Harrison signed a one-year deal with the Tigers on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Harrison is expected to be the Tigers' everyday second baseman, potentially pushing Niko Goodrum to first base and Miguel Cabrera to designated hitter. Harrison has been a capable starter in the past, though his numbers slipped in an injury-plagued season last year, as he hit just .250/.293/.363. A bounceback season certainly isn't impossible with good health for the 31-year-old, and a strong first half could see him flipped to a contender at the deadline.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Does a new team matter?
Does the lineup around a player really matter for Fantasy? We dive into the numbers
-
Why Adalberto Mondesi is must-have
Adalberto Mondesi is shaping up to be one of the most controversial players of 2019, but Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects, shortstop
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
15-team Rotisserie mock draft
The 15-team format is becoming more common in high-stakes games like NFBC. so Scott White and...
-
Machado imperfect Fantasy fit as Padre
Manny Machado finally gets his huge contract, and it might prove to be a big win for the Padres...
-
Roto: Finding runs
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...