Tigers' Josh Harrison: Signs with Tigers

Harrison signed a one-year deal with the Tigers on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Harrison is expected to be the Tigers' everyday second baseman, potentially pushing Niko Goodrum to first base and Miguel Cabrera to designated hitter. Harrison has been a capable starter in the past, though his numbers slipped in an injury-plagued season last year, as he hit just .250/.293/.363. A bounceback season certainly isn't impossible with good health for the 31-year-old, and a strong first half could see him flipped to a contender at the deadline.

More News
Our Latest Stories