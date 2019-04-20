Harrison is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Harrison has recently dealt with shoulder and hand injuries, so the Tigers are likely just giving him some maintenance for a day game after a night game. The veteran didn't seem to be troubled by the hand issue in his return to the lineup Friday, as he connected on his first home run of the season in the 7-3 loss.

More News
Our Latest Stories