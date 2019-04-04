Harrison reached base three times, scored three runs and recorded two stolen bases in a 5-4 victory against the Royals on Thursday.

The 31-year-old is still only hitting .148, but it was nice to see him very active out of the leadoff spot. Harrison posted his first runs and stole his first base in a Tigers uniform Thursday. Harrison has tended not to play very well in April throughout his career, so owners shouldn't be too concerned about the slow start. He is a career .256 hitter in April, but that career batting average rises to .305 in May.