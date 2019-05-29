Harrison was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Harrison landed on the injured list earlier Tuesday, but the severity of the injury wasn't previously known. The 31-year-old doesn't have an official timeline for his return, but Grade 2 strains often have a recovery beyond four weeks, so he should be considered out indefinitely for the time being.

More News
Our Latest Stories