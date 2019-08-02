Manager Ron Gardenhire stated that Harrison (hamstring) will see around 45 at-bats at Triple-A Toledo before being activated from the injured list, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Harrison was given the green light to embark on a rehab stint Thursday, and the Tigers have since determined about how much time he'll spend in the minor leagues. He'll likely return to the big leagues in mid-to-late August if all goes according to plan. It's unclear as to what role Harrison will take on upon his activation, per McCosky.