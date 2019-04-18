Tigers' Josh Harrison: X-rays come back clean
Manager Ron Gardenhire said X-rays on Harrison's hand came back negative, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Harrison was hit on the hand by a pitch during Wednesday's game and looked to be in a good deal of pain afterwards, though he ultimately stayed in the game. While X-rays seem to indicate that the veteran infielder avoided a potentially more serious injury, the Tigers will continue to monitor him in the coming days to be safe. It's worth noting that Harrison has dealt with a broken hamate bone in each of the past two seasons.
