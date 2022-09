Lester will be called up from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

A 13th-round pick in 2015, Lester has been slowly climbing the ladder and will now get a chance to join the major-league club for the first time, replacing Miguel Cabrera (biceps). He's 28 and may have a tough time making consistent contact against big-league pitching, but Lester has some pop, as evidenced by his 25 homers in 125 games with Toledo this season.