The Tigers have selected Randall with the 85th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A high school catcher, Randall converting to pitching at the University of Arizona before transferring to San Diego, where he emerged at the Friday night starter. The right-hander can pound the strike zone with a heavy sinker and above-average slider, and while his profile does suggest a future as a high-leverage reliever, Detroit will likely give him every chance to develop as a starter.