The Tigers recalled Smoker from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

Detroit picked up Smoker in late July in a waiver claim and immediately optioned him to Toledo, where he tallied a 3.86 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in nine appearances before earning a callup. He'll likely work in middle-relief role initially with Detroit, but could work his way up the bullpen depth chart quickly if he's able to avoid blowup outings.

