Tigers' Josh Thole: Joins Tigers on minor-league deal
Thole signed a minor-league deal with Detroit on Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The veteran catcher last played in the big leagues for the Blue Jays in 2016, posting a .169/.254/.220 line in 50 games. He's expected to report to Double-A Erie.
More News
-
Josh Thole: Cut by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Thole: Out at least four months•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Thole: Shifted to minors camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Thole: Diagnosed with hamstring tear, will seek second opinion•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Thole: Helped off field•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Thole: Inks minor league deal with Diamondbacks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...