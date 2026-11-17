The Tigers selected Briceno's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Among the organization's top prospects, Briceno was added to the 40-man roster in order to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. After undergoing wrist surgery last offseason, Briceno rejoined Double-A Erie in July and terrorized pitching at that level, posting a 1.053 OPS with eight home runs and 19 RBI across 76 plate appearances before being bumped up to Triple-A in August. The catcher struggled to adjust at Toledo, slashing just .196/.305/.275 with four doubles, seven RBI, six runs scored and an 8:19 BB:K across 59 trips to the plate. The 22-year-old may have a chance to see the field with the big-league club late in the 2027 season.