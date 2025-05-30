Briceno went 4-for-4 with three home runs, a double and he stole home Thursday for High-A West Michigan.

Briceno is hitting .429 with six home runs, seven walks and two strikeouts over his last eight games, so a promotion to Double-A could be coming soon. The lefty-hitting 20-year-old has made more starts at first base (14) than catcher (12) this year and could eventually lose catcher eligibility. He has a .268/.383/.610 slash line with 11 home runs and a 19.5 percent strikeout rate in 34 games, good for a 169 wRC+.