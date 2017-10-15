Tigers' Juan Ramirez: Traded to Astros
Ramirez was acquired by the Astros from the Tigers on Sunday.
The trade that sent Justin Verlander to Houston at the end of August also included a player to be named later that would be dealt to the Astros. As a result, Ramirez, an 18-year-old outfielder, will now join the Astros' organization. Ramirez spent 2017 with one of Detroit's rookie clubs in the Gulf Coast League. Over 46 games he hit .301/.385/.362 and stole 11 bases.
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...