Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Rodriguez became a minor-league free agent earlier this offseason but is now back with Detroit on another minors pact. He posted a .738 OPS with 16 home runs over 74 games with Double-A Erie in 2023.
