Teheran (back) does not believe his injury is serious, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Teheran started experiencing back tightness in the first inning of Monday's start and exited the game after only 30 pitches and two frames of work. However, he stretched his back out after exiting the contest and believes he could have re-entered the game. Teheran has made the case for a role in the rotation with his performance this spring and it doesn't appear that this injury will disrupt that.