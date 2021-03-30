Teheran (back) is scheduled to start the Tigers' second game of the season Saturday versus Cleveland, Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Teheran battled back tightness in his fourth outing of the spring March 22, but he was able to quickly move past the injury to stay on schedule with his throwing progression. He made his final start over the weekend against the Phillies, giving up six runs on 3.2 innings. While he finished the spring with a 5.52 ERA, Teheran's 0.89 WHIP, .176 batting average allowed and 18:4 K:BB in 14.2 innings were better indicators of how well he pitched. He should be available to cover around 5-to-6 innings in his regular-season debut.