Teheran (1-0) earn the victory Saturday against Cleveland after allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks over five innings.

The 30-year-old had a back issue crop up down the stretch during spring training, but he was able to throw 90 pitches and gave up only one run via a solo homer in his Tigers debut. Teheran lines up to face Cleveland again Friday for his second outing of the season.