Teheran pitched four scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He allowed one hit and struck out seven.

Teheran's velocity has reportedly been up this spring and it showed on Wednesday with the seven strikeouts. The righty now has a 2.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts across 12 innings of work in Grapefruit League play. He's making a very compelling case to earn a rotation spot in Detroit come Opening Day.