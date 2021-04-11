The Tigers transferred Teheran to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Teheran was placed on the 10-day IL on Saturday with a shoulder strain, but the Tigers didn't immediately specify how long the injury might keep the right-hander on the shelf. The club's decision to transfer Teheran to the 60-day IL a day later implies that his shoulder injury is a rather significant one, and he'll now be sidelined until at least early June as a result. The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for first baseman/designated hitter Renato Nunez, whose contract was selected from the alternate site ahead of Sunday's series finale in Cleveland. Derek Holland and Michael Fulmer covered most of the innings while filling in for Teheran in a tandem start earlier this weekend, but Spencer Turnbull will most likely be the long-term replacement for Teheran upon returning from the COVID-19 injured list.