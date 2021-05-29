Teheran (shoulder) hasn't yet resumed throwing, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Teheran has been on the 60-day injured list with a shoulder strain since April 11, and manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday that the right-hander is still "pretty far away" from returning. Teheran is eligible to return from the injured list in early June, but it appears as though he'll miss significantly more time. A better idea of his return timetable could come into focus once he's able to resume throwing.
