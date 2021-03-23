Tigers manager AJ Hinch said Tuesday that Teheran is feeling well after exiting his Grapefruit League start Monday against the Blue Jays with back tightness, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Teheran struck out three and gave up a run on one hit (a solo home run) in his two innings before departing from the Tigers' 4-3 loss. Hinch suggested that Teheran's removal was precautionary, as the skipper noted that the right-hander will go through his normal after-start workout Tuesday. Assuming Teheran's back responds well to the activity, he'll throw a bullpen session Wednesday to put himself on track to make his next turn through the Tigers' rotation.