Teheran has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right shoulder strain, retroactive to April 7.

Teheran was scratched from his scheduled start against Cleveland on Friday due to triceps tightness, and he's now been diagnosed with a shoulder strain that will force him to miss additional time. Alex Lange was recalled by the Tigers in a corresponding move, and Derek Holland could fill in as a starter while Teheran is sidelined.