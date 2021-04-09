Teheran was scratched from Friday's start against Cleveland due to triceps tightness.
Teheran went through his pre-game throwing progression Friday, but he was shut down as a precautionary measure due to a triceps issue. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, but left-hander Derek Holland will start in his place against Cleveland.
