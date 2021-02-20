Teheran signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers as a non-roster invitee Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Teheran held a showcase in January, and he'll settle for a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training. He elected to ink a minor-league deal rather than a guaranteed contract since he'll make $3 million if he makes the big-league roster. The right-hander made 10 appearances (nine starts) for the Angels last season, posting a 10.05 ERA and 1.76 WHIP over 31.1 innings.