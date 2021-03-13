Teheran has averaged 92 mph with his fastball in his last two Grapefruit League starts, which is up from last season, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Teheran sat below 90 mph during most of 2020, and he struggled with a 10.05 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across 10 appearances (nine starts) with the Angels. The Tigers are hoping the righty reverts to his 2019 form, when he posted a 3.81 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 33 starts with Atlanta. Teheran is a non-roster invitee to camp, but he could push his way onto the roster if he looks more like his old self.